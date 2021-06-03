Dr. Wade Thurman Ward, 83, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, under hospice care in Greenville.
His celebration of life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jacksonville Country Club. Wade’s service is at 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church with the entombment immediately following at Onslow Memorial Park in the Mausoleum. All of the services are open and friends are welcome to attend them.
A quiet and dignified man of humble origins, Wade was born in Bethel March 24, 1938. It was on his family’s farm he would learn the importance of hard work, the value of a dollar and how to love.
As a boy, Wade’s summers were spent working on the farm alongside his brother. As a young man, he worked in town for LJ Whitehurst & Sons clothier and later he continued honing his work ethic at Bissette Drug Store in Greenville while in college.
It was at East Carolina University Wade met his wife, Anne Butchie, of 61 years. When time allowed outside of work and studies, they enjoyed dances, social outings, trips to the river and beaches, double dates with his brother, Charles, and future sister-in-law and picnics at the farm. Life was just that simple then.
After college, Wade taught school for two years in Pitt County before attending dental school at The University of Louisville in Kentucky. From dental school, he put his professional knowledge to work for the U.S. Navy based in Norfolk, Va. With eastern North Carolina being home to Wade and his wife, they eventually made their home in Jacksonville, where he began a successful 52-year dental practice. It should be noted Wade died a practicing dentist as he always said he would.
Wade was a founding member of the ECU Chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, American Dental Association, Monte Miska Dental Study Club, Jacksonville Noon Club Rotary, Crow Hill Gun Club, Tarantella Supper Club and card clubs with numerous longtime friends, all for more than 40 years. Loyal he was.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Harrelson Ward; children Chris and wife Alisa of Wilmington, Betsy and husband James Carroll of Raleigh and Ashley and husband Josh Duke of Greenville; and seven grandchildren, Robinson, Ward, Sy, Tatum, Anne Price, Bennett and Lily. He is also survived by his brother, Charles S. Ward and wife Beth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wade was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Dare Hooker Ward; and his father, Wadie Thurman Ward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Onslow Hospice House, both in Jacksonville, or Carobell in Hubert.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
