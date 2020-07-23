Sherrie Darlene Broxson Gavisk, 62, of Milton, Fla., formerly of Carteret County, departed this Earth to be with her heavenly father Monday, July 20, 2020, after a tremendously stubborn battle with cancer, among other things.
Her memorial service was Saturday at 3:00pm at National Cremation and Burial Society, 5641 Highway 90 West in Milton, Fla.
Darlene was born in Pensacola, Fla., in October 1957 and considered herself a native of Holley. She graduated West Carteret High School in Morehead City in 1975 and met her husband, Donald Gavisk, in 1979. Don and Darlene recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. Together they raised three smart and beautiful children (as she most likely told you) in Newport, where she resided until recently moving to Milton, Fla., to care for her mother. She was a dedicated, born-again Christian and longtime member of Glad Tidings Church. Over the years she has worn many, many different hats to support her family and fulfill her needs to serve and care for others, including as a teacher’s aide, substitute teacher, school bus driver, high school band/color guard booster mom, volunteer at the church lending library, bereavement food provider, eye care technician at Eye Care Center, volunteer pharmacy assistant at the Broad Street Clinic, pharmacy assistant at O’Neal’s Pharmacy and hostess/Momma D at Olive Garden, in addition to being a wife, mother (community mom, as well as mama to her kids) and very dear friend to many. She loved shrimp, banana popsicles, real sweet iced tea with the crunchy ice, Hallmark movies, Brucie’s chicken-fried venison, backbone mullet, getting into trouble with her cousin Sandi, family gatherings and the Rollo family reunion.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Donald Gavisk; her three children, Jayme Leigh Gavisk and husband Philip Clark, Jessica Lynn Gavisk and husband David Gurganus and Buddy Broxson Gavisk and wife Candace Gavisk; four grandchildren, Christopher, Chloe, Corbin and Chanley; her mother, Genette Rollo Dudley; her brother, Bruce Broxson; and nieces/nephews, Dylan, Tristan, Katelyn and Lily.
Darlene is meeting up with several folks who preceded her in death, including her father, Joseph Terry “Buddy” Broxson; her stepfather, Guion Griffin Dudley; her sister, Shelley DeAnna Broxson Taylor; and her grandparents, Lawrence and Mina Rollo and Joseph and Lillie Carvoski; as well as other family and friends she has loved throughout her journey.
Darlene never wanted to “waste money on cut flowers” and would much rather request donations be made to The MirIAM, a faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for women, via its website, TheMiriam.org, or by mail at The MirIAM, P.O. Box 162, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by National Cremation and Burial Society of Milton, Fla.
(Paid obituary)
