Jewel Turner Brandon, 94, of Cape Carteret, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Ralph Maton Turner and Bertie Adams Turner of Durham, NC. In addition to her parents, Jewel was predeceased by her husband, James (Jim) Raymond Brandon in 2010, brother Kenneth Turner and sister Eddie Lyon Barber.
Jewel was born in Durham, NC and graduated from Durham High School in 1946. She received her Registered Nurse degree from Mercy School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC in 1950 and worked at Duke University Hospital in Durham. In 1950, she married Jim and moved to Raleigh in 1956. She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Raleigh.
Jewel took an absence from nursing to lovingly raise her children but later returned to nursing at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Jim and Jewel retired to Cape Carteret in 1983 where they enjoyed many years of fishing, family and friends. Jewel was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her children and often said if she could do it all over again, she would. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Turner Renz of Dalton GA; her four children, Barbara Brandon Perry (Phil) of Raleigh, Valerie Brandon Nagle (Dan) of Raleigh, James Raymond Brandon, Jr. (Cheryl Freker) of Fayetteville, GA and Jeanne Brandon McPherson (Fred) of Chadbourn; six grandchildren, Philip Ervin Perry, Jr. (Khrystina), Christine McPherson Long (Dustin), Amy Leigh Brandon, Russell Brandon McPherson (Sara Beth), James Raymond Brandon III, Caroline Turner Nagle; seven great-grandchildren, Keylin, Derek, and Ella Jewel Long, Bryce and Kacy McPherson, Lorelei and Sean Perry; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 15th at Clements Funeral Service, 1105 Broad Street, Durham, NC 27705, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., immediately followed by funeral services in the Chapel and burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Orange County.
Flowers will be accepted, or contributions can be made in honor of Jewel Brandon to Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Service, 44 McNeil Plaza, Whiteville, NC 28472.
The family thanks Susie Fowler for her unwavering love and compassion for our mother. We also thank Robby and Margaret Wells and Tammy, Amy, Loretta, and David of Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Services for their exceptional care and support.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
