Eleanor “Marie” Grimes Corbett, 81, of Newport, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m., Thursday at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Brother Bob Lowery, Quintan Williams and the Rev. William Stroud. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Eleanor was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Seven Springs to the late Edison and Anna Belle Grimes. She faithfully attended Wildwood Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, John L. Corbett Jr. and wife Lynn, Roger Corbett and wife Angie and Patrick E. Corbett, all of Newport; sister, Ellen Long of New Bern; brothers, John David Grimes and Jimmy Grimes, both of New Bern; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Leamon Corbett, in 2017; sister, Jeanette Sanderson; and grandson, Justin Corbett.
The family will receive friends from to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ms. Corbett’s home at 257 Mill Creek Road, Newport, NC 28570. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Ms. Corbett may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.