Ernest Norris, 86, of Beaufort, N.C. passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
A Celebration of Life was held at Mingo Baptist Church in Dunn, N.C. on March 19, 2023, at 2:00 pm with Landon’s dear friend and pastor, Reverend Louis Strickland, officiating. A casting ceremony will be held at a later date.
Landon was born and raised in the Mingo community of Sampson County and lived on the same plot of land for 84 of his 86 years. He graduated from Mingo High school in 1954 and went to work at Bemco Sleep Products. In 1956 he met the love of his life, Sybil Faircloth, and they were married a year later. Landon retired from Bemco after more than 40 years. Never one to be idle, he continued to farm, work for Holland Furniture Company, and deliver cars for area dealers. Landon enjoyed working in his large garden, raising hogs, woodworking, and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed trips to the beach with his family. As a faithful lifelong member of Mingo Baptist Church, he served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, Chairman of the Board of Deacons, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Church Elder. When health reasons required that they move closer to family, Landon and Sybil were blessed to find a home in Beaufort. They were immediately embraced by the neighbors and their front porch became the place to hear “Pop’s” stories, some of which were true!
Landon leaves behind the greatest joy of his life, his family: his loving wife of 66 years, Sybil Norris of Beaufort; two daughters, Judy Harmelink and husband, Dale of Beaufort, and Wanda Bryan and husband, Ben of Statesville; five grandchildren, Emily Harris and husband, Chris, Lindsey Galliher and husband, Charlie, Rachel Adkins and husband Justin, Matthew Harmelink, and Janie Harmelink; three great-grandchildren, Cody Galliher, Colt Galliher and Lane Harris.
Landon is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Janie Norris; two sisters, Odell Aman and Carolyn McLamb, and a brother, Herbert Cade Norris.
Memorial donations may be made to Mingo Baptist Church, 1403 Mingo Church Rd, Dunn, NC 28334
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
