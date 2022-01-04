Gary Len Newell, 64, of Swansboro, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at home.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport. Following the service, the family will receive visitors at their home in Swansboro.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
