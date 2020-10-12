Robert Tyree Collins, 54, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pine Knoll Shores.
His funeral service is at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Robert’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He is survived by his son, Robert Tyree Collins Jr. of Newport; father, Robert D. Collins of Newport; and brothers, Stephen Daniel Collins of Newport, Michael Bradley Collins of Morehead City, Brian Kelly Collins and wife Charissa of DeBary, Fla., Dennis Christopher Collins and wife Brenda of Phoenix, Ariz., and James Collins of Los Angeles, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Faye Collins.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
