WILLIAM E. GILBO, Morehead City
William E. Gilbo, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Full obituary and arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Donna Quintanilla, Emerald Isle
Donna Quintanilla, 65, of Emerald Isle passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Krista Taylor, Newport
Olivia Taylor, 19, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Morehead City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor James Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Michael E. Ford Cross, Morehead City
Michael E. Ford Cross, 58, of Morehead City passed away at home on Sunday, October 16, 2022 after an eight-year battle with cancer. A service will be held at a later date. Michael was born on July 14, 1964 in Corvallis, Oregon. He was the son of Dr. Ford “Bud” and Patricia Andrella Cross. The Cross family moved to Morehead City in 1967 when Michael was 3 years old, and he remained here most of his life.
RONNIE EDWARD NIXON, Newport
Ronnie Edward Nixon, 74, of Newport, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service. Ronnie was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on March 23, 1948, to the late James and Lula Nixon.
DANIEL "POPPY" SMALL, Newport
Daniel A. “Poppy” Small, 43, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at The Sanctuary of Newport, officiated by Rev. Ted Erskine. Daniel was born in Morehead City on November 4, 1978, to William and Rhonda Small.
BRENDA PENNUELL GOBBLE, Morehead City
Brenda Pennuell Gobble, 72, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 20th, at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
