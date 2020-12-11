Earl Bryan “Butch” Jones Jr., 75, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Patterson officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Noe-Brooks Funeral Service's Facebook page.
He was born Jan. 25, 1945, to Earl and Norma Jones in Wilmington, Del. After graduating from Beaufort High School, he joined the U.S. Army National Guard. He served for six years and earned the rank of sergeant. In his early career, he worked for Charles King Surveying for 18 years. He then joined the N.C. Ferry Division and retired from there after 25 years.
Butch was a member and past master of the Franklin Lodge No. 109, as well as a member of the Eastern Star, where he served two terms as worthy patron, district deputy grand patron and grand representative. He was a Shriner, member of the Scottish Rite, Order of Amaranth, where he served as royal patron, and the American Legion Post 99.
Butch is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Murphy Jones of Beaufort; son, Christopher Brian Jones and his wife Sarah of Otway; grandson, Spencer Thomas Jones of Otway; and sisters, Judi Daher and her husband John of Lansing, Mich., and Diana Lewis of Otway.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Norma Jones; and brother, Richard “Dickie” Jones.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gift’s in Butch’s name can be given to First Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Youth Program, P.O. Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
