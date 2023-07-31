Raymond “Ray” L. Garner, 80, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Carteret County, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Rosewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Pensacola.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 4th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park, Newport. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, August 4th at Munden Funeral Home.
Ray was born on March 23, 1943, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Pansy Garner. Following high school Ray honorably served in the United States Army with deployments to both Vietnam and Germany. As a veteran of overseas conflicts, Ray was a proud member of the Newport VFW Post #8986 where he benefited from the camaraderie of his fellow veterans.
Before moving to Florida, Ray attended St. James United Methodist Church in Newport. He was a hard-working man who retired as a longshoreman from the NC State Port in Morehead City. Later embarking on a new career path, Ray worked as a real estate broker, enjoying the opportunity to meet new people and help them find their forever home.
Ray always had a soft spot for animals and couldn’t hide his compassion and connection with any furry friend that came his way. Ray was a devoted father and grandfather, creating lasting memories and happy experiences for his family.
He is survived by his sons, Shane Garner of Pensacola, FL, and Chris Garner and wife Melissa, all of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Alvin Garner of Leesburg, NC; and granddaughter, Cara.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Garner and Harley Garner.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Newport VFW Post #8986, 1316 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
