Elizabeth Baker, 35, of Jacksonville, formerly of Carteret County, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
A memorial will be held at a time to be announced.
Liz was born Feb. 13, 1985, in southern California, where her father, Lt. Col. Marlen C. Robb Jr., was stationed with U.S. Marines Corps. Liz spent her early years living on a sailboat with her father and mother, Donna Everett Robb, which inspired in her a deep love of boating and the sea. The family eventually settled in North Carolina.
Liz attended Elon University on a scholarship, after which she taught for 10 rewarding years at West Carteret High School in Morehead City. An educator at heart, Liz was nearing completion of her doctoral studies in educational leadership and cultural studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Liz was a devout Christian and a fervent yoga instructor. She ran her own company selling and promoting essential oils, a topic on which she had co-authored a book. Liz created tight bonds of friendship with both colleagues and students. She provided guidance, comfort and wisdom to her students and her many friends, especially those recently feeling so isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Her passion for social justice was at the center of her teaching. “It is easy to feel powerless to change large systems and institutions,” she once wrote. “I take time to imagine what a better society would look like and then take small steps in my daily life, refusing to take the path of least resistance.”
Above all her varied passions, the most important by far was her family. She and Buddy were married in 2016 and were blessed with Hattie in 2018. Liz found her greatest happiness and fulfillment as a mother and wife. All was well when she was spending time on the water with Buddy and Hattie.
After her father’s death in 2019 she wrote, “We have committed to enjoying the small moments, to go to the beach after Buddy gets off work, even if it’s just for 30 minutes. It means later bedtimes, dirty cars, and sometimes being late - but for now, gratitude for the little things is what keeps us moving.”
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Buddy Baker; her daughter, Hattie; and her mother, Donna; as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you might consider donations to Mercy Chefs, a ministry serving disaster relief in which Liz and Buddy were actively involved.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
