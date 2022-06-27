Sherwood Swann, Newport
Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Dorothy Andrews, New Bern
Dorothy Andrews, 91, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Geneva Cooley, Missouri
Geneva Cooley, 94, of Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at PruittHealth of Sea Level. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ROBERT "BOB" MIELER, New Bern
Robert "Bob" Mieler, 76, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ROBERT LEE HALL JR., Rocky Point
Robert Lee Hall Jr., 53, of Rocky Point, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
