Longtime resident and community service activist Henry Proctor Sermons Sr., 89, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home in Havelock, surrounded by loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at First Baptist Church, 111 Hollywood Boulevard in Havelock. His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City.
He was born August 6th, 1932, in Fort Barnwell, NC to Oscar and Mamie (Proctor) Sermons.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Williams; his son, COL Hank (Angie) Sermons, Jr., USAF (Ret) of Huber Heights, OH; his daughters, Cindy (Billy) Griffin of Pollocksville, NC, Connie (David) West of Wilmington, NC, Ginny (Alexis) Cardelli of Vanceboro, NC, MAJ Nancy (Diane Kilby) Sermons, USA (Ret) of Punta Gorda, FL; and his son, Les (Dawn) Sermons II of Watertown, NY; his 15 grandchildren; his 20 great-grandchildren; his nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Condolences may be left on Henry P. Sermons, Sr.'s online guest book at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
