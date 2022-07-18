Franklin Delano Banks, 89, of Morehead City completed his earthly journey and went to his heavenly home on July 17, 2022
He grew up with his six siblings surrounded by much love. He became a farmer until he began a career at Cherry Point as a metalsmith specialist. He retired in 1993. He was a dedicated servant of our Lord, serving in every position at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Morehead City, NC.
He is survived by his wife June Heath Banks; son, David Banks (Shannon); daughters, Patricia Guffey (Tim), Nancy Lynch (Frank) and Lanie Gray (Daniel); brother Jesse Banks; sister, Ruth Moore; grandchildren, Wayne Lynch, Hannah DeSteunder (Cory), Timothy Guffey (Kaitlyn), Victoria Banks, Caleb Banks, Julia Gray; great grandson, Lawson Guffey and a great grandson due in November to parents Hannah and Cory.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Cotten Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Friendship FWB Church Cemetery in Trenton.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Camp Caroline, PO Box 1568, Wilson, NC 27894.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Banks family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
