Ginger Sue Avery, 67, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home.
The family will hold a private service at a later date in Tennessee.
Ginger grew up in Clovis, N.M., later graduated from East Caroline University and held a master’s degree in education. She enjoyed membership in the Alpha Zed Delta sorority, celebrating more than 25 years of annual Beach Week reunions. Ginger was a well-respected and much-loved high school special education teacher. She loved her students, as well, and cherished the plaques they made for her.
Ginger loved philanthropy and volunteering, including mentoring an immigrant family for many years. While living in Beaufort, she became an active member of the Carteret County Democratic Women’s Club, League of Women Voters, the NAACP and her much loved book club.
Ginger is survived by her husband, Brian Watt; sister, Jill Reid of Indian Lake, N.Y.; her nephew, Daniel “DJ” Reid of Gatesville, Texas; and niece, Tracy Floyd and her husband Adam of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eloise Avery; and sister, Marcy Duhon.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ginger’s name to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570, or online at mightycause.com/donate/Carteret-County-Humane-Society.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
