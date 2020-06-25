Andrew “Andy” Marion Blackmon, 71, of Cary, formerly of Swansboro, lost his courageous battle to cancer Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Cary.
There will be no service.
He was born in Miami, Fla., and grew up in Swansboro.
Andy was a Morehead Scholar and received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his M.A. in history at Longwood University.
Andy was a schoolteacher for many years in Halifax County, Va. He was an entrepreneur, who started and ran several laundromats, car washes and a fish market. He was also a top real estate agent for close to 25 years in Raleigh.
He loved to fish, scuba dive, shag to beach music and shuck and eat oysters. Most importantly, he loved to spend time with his family. He was an adventurous spirit and lived every day to the fullest.
He is survived by his son, Kyle Warner Blackmon of Palm Beach, Fla., his sister Janette Nance and husband David Nance of Stella; his niece, Taylor Berg; his great-nephew, Crayton Alan Berg of Stella; the love of his life, Julie Lovett; and dear friends, Ron and Louise York of Cary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Marion Blackmon of Swansboro; and nephew, Brook Alan Collins of Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested donations to the Andrew Marion Blackmon Fellowship at the University of North Carolina. The fellowship provides financial support to UNC students who wish to study and protect the marine life in coastal North Carolina and the Galápagos Islands, a cause that was near and dear to Andy.
Arrangements are by Wake Funeral and Cremation Services of Cary.
(Paid obituary)
