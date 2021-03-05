Brenda Edwards Townley, 77, of Morehead City, entered God’s heavenly home Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Funeral services are private at this time.
Brenda “Penny” was born Dec. 2, 1943, in Wilmington and grew up in Pamlico County. She was the daughter of the late Isham “Blannie” Blanford and Essie Pearl Faulkner Edwards of Reelsboro.
Brenda loved God, her family, sewing, reading, birds and wildflowers. One of her greatest memories was being a Girl Scout leader to both her girls.
Surviving are her children, Deborah Marie Armstrong Cobb and husband David of Johnston County and Andrea Leigh Armstrong Maxwell and husband Richard of Albemarle County, Va.; sister, Mavis Jeanette Cahoon Holton of Craven County; grandchildren, Brenda Michelle Cobb Woodel and husband Brad, Andrew David Cobb and wife Lauren, Nicholas Stuart Cobb, Jack Ferguson Maxwell, Evelyn Armstrong Maxwell and Lucille Denyse Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Connor Gage Woodel and Aubrey Nicole Woodel; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Isham “Jack” Hamet and Lula Ethel Dunn Edwards; maternal grandparents, Green and Lillian Annie Belle Faulkner; brothers, Larry McKay Edwards and Jerry Wayne Edwards; and her first husband, Euclid Duval Armstrong Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Reelsboro United Methodist Church, 51 Holland Drive, New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
