George (Jack) Casteen, Jr., 89, went to his heavenly home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
A private service will be held at the Jackson Family Cemetery in Kinston.
“Granddaddy Jack” affectionately known by his grandchildren, was born in Goldsboro on June 6, 1933. He was the son of the late George and Eliza Jackson Casteen. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Casteen Stewart. Jack graduated from Oak Ridge Military Institute and attended Wake Forest College. He served in the United States Army as a cryptographer with the Eighth Army, United Nations, and Korean Military Advisory group. Jack was a member of the First Baptist Church in Goldsboro, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Confederate Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Following his Army discharge, Jack returned to Goldsboro to join the family business, Casteen Furniture Company, for 25 years. During that time, he was a staunch supporter and promoter of the Downtown Goldsboro business district. Jack was an avid outdoorsman, conservationist, and trout fisherman. There are not many bodies of water in Eastern North Carolina that he hasn’t thrown a hook in. Jack was steadfastly devoted to his daughters and grandchildren, attending all possible athletic events, award ceremonies and graduations. His love of the coast, nature and competitiveness are traits he lovingly passed down to them.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Casteen Taylor and husband, Dr. Steven (Steve) Taylor of Goldsboro; daughter, Mary (Fran) Casteen of Carolina Beach; two grandchildren, Natalie Ann Taylor and Steven D. Taylor, Jr.; and his longtime special friend of 38 years, Susan Roberts Goines of Cape Carteret.
The family would like to thank his doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals at Goldsboro Family Physicians, Wayne UNC Health Care Hospital and Kitty Askins Hospice Center for their compassionate care and attention.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Goldsboro, 125 S. John Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Services are entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
