Scott Lane Eckholdt, 42, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
His memorial service will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday at One Harbor Church, officiated by Pastor Frikkie Grobbelaar.
Scott was born July 8, 1978, in Statesville to Starr and Janice Eckholdt, one of six children. He was a 1996 graduate of West Forsyth High School and continued his education at Carteret Community College, followed by Appalachian State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business and computer science. Scott assisted many in the community through his role as commercial loan officer with Dogwood Bank.
Scott was a typical active young man who participated in various sports, starting with Little League baseball in his younger years. He had a love for the mountains. He loved fishing and spending time on the water. Offshore fishing created many happy memories for Scott, including this past summer when he caught his first blue marlin. He also enjoyed the thrill of hunting.
Scott had a creative flow with words and wrote beautiful poetry. Being on the water was a great inspiration to his writing. He was an active and dedicated member of One Harbor Church and his community. He was known for his favorite saying, “Faith Over Fear.” Scott wasn’t shy about showing how much he loved and cared for people and made sure they knew it when he gave them one of his famous hugs. Cooking and grilling for his friends and family was another way he expressed his love to others.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by the love of his life, Lauren Elizabeth Inscoe, and their dog Java of Morehead City; siblings, Shelley Bowen and husband Jason of Orem, Utah, David Starr Eckholdt and wife Krissy of St. Cloud, Fla., Stacey Anderson and husband Rodney of Severna Park, Md., Brooke Elizabeth Ivers of Las Vegas, N.V. and Melissa Kay Morrow and husband Matthew of Mathews; 19 nieces and nephews; and two godchildren.
He is preceded in death by his fur babies, Puddin’ and Marlin.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Friends are welcome to attend the service.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Scott, may be made to Hope is Alive Ministries,14401 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
