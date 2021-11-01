Coach George “Sandy” Kinney, 79, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A private graveside service will take place at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
George, or more affectionately known “Sandy,” was born on November 3, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Alfred and George Kinney. Honorably serving in the Air National Guard, he was a proud patriot to his country.
Football was in his blood from an early age, his athletic ability, determination, and passion for the game became his life’s work. As a University of North Carolina alumni, he was honored to play college football there. Recognizing his skill, he went on to coach several high school teams and college teams including, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Western Carolina University. Over the span of 38 years, he influenced not only the game, but also numerous young men who looked to him for guidance and support.
Even with all his football accolades, his family will remember him as a loving husband of 50 years, great father, and excellent grandfather. He loved collecting sea glass on the shore, grilling amazing meals for his family, playing a great round of golf, and fiercely watching the stock market. In his down time, he’d be found watching a good detective TV show and snacking on Cheetos, crackers or drinking a light beer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sondra Jane Peabody Kinney; daughter, Lacey Kinney; sons, George Sandifer Kinney III and Bruce Kinney; and grandchildren, Andrew Brice Stewart, Calista Jane Losiah, and Jaden Daniel Kinney.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
