Ernest Phillips Jr., 85, of Stella, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his residence.
There will be no service.
He is survived by his wife, Ivia Irene Douglas Phillips of the home; three sons, Gene Higdon and wife Becky of Hubert, Thad Phillips and wife Dawn of Anchorage, Alaska, and Mark Phillips of Palmer, Alaska; daughter, Cathy Marchal and husband Randy of Salem, Ore.; brother, Kenneth Phillips and wife Sandy of Swansboro; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Phillips is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Hildreth Glancy Phillips.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.