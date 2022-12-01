Edna "Penny" Faulkner, 71, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, December 4th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ken Yearick. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Edna, or Penny as she was known to all, was born on May 20, 1949, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Homer and Myrle Cooper. Her natural ability to care for others, her attention to detail, and her steadfast endurance were the traits that led her to pursue her nursing degree. In 1976, she graduated with a Registered Nurse degree from Carteret Community College and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree from East Carolina University. Devoting herself to the care of others, Penny worked for Dr. Richard Borden, Carteret Health Care, Carteret County Health Department, and finished her career at Wake County Health Department.
Penny’s love for the Lord was the grounding source in her life. Being a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, Penny brought joy to everyone she met, and was a perfect example of Christ’s love for others.
Penny is survived by her husband, Lawson Patrick Faulkner Sr.; sons, Patrick Faulkner of Morehead City and John Faulkner (Noelle) of New Bern; sister, Kay C. Nattin (Rodney) of Plain Dealing, LA and Connie C. Cooke (Jerry) of Warsaw, NC; grandchildren, Aria Faulkner, Holland Faulkner, Eli Faulkner, Felix Faulkner, Cassie Faulkner, Cody Faulkner, Johnny Faulkner, Dallas Faulkner, and Paisley Faulkner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Benjamin Faulkner and sister, Sylvia C. Anderson.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.