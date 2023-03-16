David Henry “Jonesy” Jones, 95, of Swansboro, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at his home.
Jonesy was a jack of all trades; he could do anything and just about did. He was a loving, caring, and giving man who would help everyone and anyone that he could. He will be greatly missed.
Jonesy served our Country in the USMC for 25 years, 5 months, and 13 days and retired as MGySgt.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews and his “adopted family” of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Emma Jones; his two brothers and sister; and his companion and love of his life, Lois Piner.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
