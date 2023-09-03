Pamela "Pam" Taylor, Swansboro
Pamela “Pam” Rosemary Taylor, 79, of Swansboro, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time.
Olivia Graham, Sea Gate
Olivia Ann Graham, 78, of Sea Gate, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MICHELLE PAIGE CLARK. Beaufort
Michelle Paige Clark, 54, of Otway, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and strength that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Paige's funeral service arrangements and full obituary will be shared once finalized.
IRENE SCHERRER BROWN, Newport
Irene Scherrer Brown, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
