Effie Mae Gillikin, 86, of Bettie, went to be with her heavenly father Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Gaskins. A private interment will follow at Daniel B. Gillikin Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Gillikin family while practicing safe measures.
Effie was born Dec. 26, 1933, in Carteret County at the family home in Otway. She was the seventh of eight children born to Ivey M. and Sarah J. Gillikin. She went to school through the eighth grade at the little white schoolhouse on Gillikin Road in Otway, which is still standing today and is now North River Primitive Baptist Church. Effie worked as an examiner at the Shirt Factory for a number of years. She was a very loving person and nurturing mother to two children and one grandchild. She treasured and loved all her family very much.
Effie is survived by her daughter, Pamela Gillikin of the home; son, Kendall Gillikin and wife Ella of Bettie; grandson, Jeremy Gillikin of Bettie; nephews, Jackie Gillikin and wife Laraine, Kenneth Gillikin and wife Diane, Ronald Gillikin and Donald Gillikin, all of Otway; nieces, Virginia Lawrence of Otway, Carolene Goodwin and husband Charles of Newport and Hilma Willis of Smyrna; and special cousin and friend, Ellen Lawrence of Otway.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris Taylor, Grace Gillikin and Reva Wetherington; brothers, Sammie Gillikin, Ivey Gillikin, Zelva Gillikin and Monroe Gillikin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Welcome Home Free Will Baptist Church in Bettie. The same guidelines will apply.
The family extends a special thanks to her caregiver of two and half years, Angie Lewis; Kindred Home Health for their time with Effie; and Community Hospice, especially nurse Tim Camp, nurse Amanda Frazier and the Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's & Dementia Research,
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.