Brandon Connor Moseley, 22, a resident of Asheboro, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at his home. He was a loving son, grandson, father, brother and friend to many.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the chapel of Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Moseley, Logan Edwards and JT Dupree officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Hardesty family cemetery.
Brandon’s hobbies included soccer, hunting and playing video games, but he was most happy when he was with his daughter, Madelyn.
Brandon is survived by his daughter, Madelyn Moseley; parents, Steve and Sabrina Adams; grandparents, Gerald and Irene Leighton and Stephen and Lorraine Adams; brothers, Michael, Sean and Matthew Moseley; and two sisters, Heather Moseley and Adeline Adams.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Moseley; and grandmother, Joyce Moseley.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a memorial college fund for his infant daughter, Madelyn. https://gofund.me/2c56263f
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
