ETHELENE P. O'NEAL, Broad Creek
Ethelene P. O'Neal, 91, of Broad Creek, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2nd, at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Ball and Rev. David Bratton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Geneva Cooley, Missouri
Geneva Cooley, 94, of Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at PruittHealth of Sea Level. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Mary Dickson, Morehead City
Mary Dickson, 97, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. The graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday June 27, 2022, at Calypso Cemetery in Calypso, NC, the family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday June 26, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ralph Taylor, Sea Level
Ralph Taylor, 82, of Sea Level, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Pruitt Health of Sea Level. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday June 26, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. He worked many years as a Seafood Merchant and Boat Builder.
KEVIN BRIAN KILGORE, Ohio
Kevin Brian Kilgore, 67, of Hinckley, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DEANNA KAY SADLER, Oriental
Deanna Kay Sadler, 79, of Oriental, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
