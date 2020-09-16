Carrie Anne Thompson, 33, of Hubert, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Carrie was very involved with the Station Club and Carobell and attend the Margaret S. Sterck Delaware School of the Deaf.
She is survived by her mother, Rosanne Lavin Newby of Swansboro; father, Jamieson S. Thompson of South Carolina; stepfather, Johnny Newby of Swansboro; two brothers, J. Scott Thompson and family of Ohio and Kevin J. Thompson and family of Colorado; mentor, Shakira "Kit" McCaffity and family of Havelock; and many stepfamily, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carobell, Inc., 198 Cinnamon Drive, Hubert, NC 28539, or Easterseals UCP, 3020 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
