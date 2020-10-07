Ann “Lovette” Wickizer Willis, 64, of Morehead City, passed into the arms of Jesus Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at UNC Medical Center Hospital from complications resulting from a bleeding ulcer.
Her memorial service is at 5 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Her ashes will be spread at later date and time at “The Banks,” her most favorite place. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Lovette loved Down East, and that’s where she spent most of her adult life. She loved to travel, eat good Down East seafood, drink good wine and spend days on the beach and boat getting a great suntan. She also loved George Jones music, especially “Hello Darlin’.”
Lovette was fiercely independent, smart, a great businesswoman, a hard worker, wonderful chef, funny to the bone and “tougher than a lighter knot.” She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her father, Kemp Wickizer Jr. and wife Carol; brother, Tracy Wickizer and his sons, Corey and Clay; brother, Kemp Wickizer III and wife Carmen, who was like a sister to Lovette and their children, Holly Gail and Little Kemp; and stepsisters, Carra Davis and her son Brandon Willis, Patti Boone and children Cameron and Jolee Boone and Sheila Russell. She was also survived by her significant other, Bill Marlowe.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Long Taylor; stepfather, Wes Taylor; maternal grandparents, James and Frances Long; paternal grandparents, Kemp Wickizer Sr. and Georgie; and her ex-husband and forever friend, Terry Willis.
A special thank you to all who stopped by and visited with Lovette and took her food during these last few months. As well, to Trisha Willis, one of her best friends and caregiver till the end.
Flowers and plants are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
