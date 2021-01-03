Linda Temple Simpson, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Linda was a very active member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Morehead City.
She is survived by her two daughters, Ellen Flarity and companion Dave Dewalt of Havelock and Lisa Simpson of Beaufort; son, Roger Mayo of Beaufort; four grandsons, Brody and Braden Flarity and Nathanial and Wesley Mayo; and two brothers, Gerald Temple of Winston-Salem and Mike Temple of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Lorraine Temple; and her husband, Michael Simpson.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
