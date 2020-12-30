Willa “Dean” Smith, 82, of Havelock, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Ray Connor and Chaplain Gary McAbee. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, the cemetery only allows 25 people to attend. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Dean was born March 13, 1938, in Hudson to the late Perry and Ruth Gray. She and her husband, “Sarge,” moved to Havelock in 2002 to be near family, where she had the greatest privilege of helping raise her four rambunctious grandsons. Family meant everything to Willa, and she greatly treasured the time she was able to spend with them.
Dean loved the Lord and was an active member of Life Point Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School in her earlier years. She also enjoyed helping with the Army Women’s Group. Reading and knitting were peaceful activities Dean treasured. Being outdoors, fishing and taking care of the farm animals were also bright spots in her day.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob “Sarge” Smith; daughter, Kim Glover and husband Roy of Havelock; daughter-in-law, Franchesca Camacho; grandsons, Hunter, Kristian, Colton and Nathanael Glover; and furry friend, Coco.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
