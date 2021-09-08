Valerie Amanda Murray, 35, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.. Thursday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Pastor Terria George officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the church. The service will be live streamed on the Noe Funeral Service webpage. Due to COVID the family will not receive friends at the family home at this time.
She is survived by her two daughters, Janyah Nicole Renee Murray of Beaufort; Caydance Leigh Murray George of Raleigh; son, Javier Valencia Murray George of Raleigh; her mother, Michelle Murrell of Morehead City; father, Kelly Ray Murray (Joyce Hart) of Beaufort; two sisters, Lakeisha Murray George of Raleigh; Natasha Murrell of Havelock; brother, Kelly Murray Jr. of Beaufort; paternal grandmother, Rena Murray of Beaufort; maternal grandmother, Arletha Richardson of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Calvin Murray Sr.; maternal grandfather, Richard Richardson.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
