Sarah Imogene Copeland Davis, 94, of Cove City, formerly of Gloucester, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the home of her son.
There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at Straits United Methodist Church Cemetary, 311 Straits Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Mrs. Davis, known as “Ms. Sarah” served as the Postmaster of the Gloucester Post Office for over 20 years. She also served as a Sunday school and bible school teacher at Straits United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, David Miller Davis and wife Jill of Cove City; daughter, Jane Davis Styron of Gloucester; five grandchildren, Dave Davis and wife Laura Lee of Newport, Joy Davis of Florida, Shane Gibble and wife Theresa of Martinsville, Indiana, Johanna Pake of Havelock and Walker Styron of Straits; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Leonard Miller Davis.
The family handled the arrangements.
