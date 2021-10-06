Kenneth James McCorkle, 79, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Carolina Rivers Nursing facility.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born July 17, 1942 in Tipton County, IN a son to the late, Kenneth and Rosie McCorkle.
Kenneth was a welder and loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his two children, PJ McCorkle of the home and June Ann Williford of Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Cotton McCorkle.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
