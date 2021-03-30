Mark Edward Preisach, 54 of Newport, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Werner Preisach of Newport; daughters, Melissa Bernhardt of Newport and Christine Werner of Shelton, Conn.; sister, Dana Warren of Swansboro; brothers, Michael Preisach and Dale Preisach, both of Verona, Pa.; and seven grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
