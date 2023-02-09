Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, February 07, 2023, at her home.
Joan was always a homemaker, a loving wife and mother. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and was very involved in teaching and children ministries. It was her desire that her life would reflect her relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 11, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Pastor Stuart Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James M. Lewis of Beaufort; two daughters, Cheryl Miller and husband, Ross of Ayden; Sarah Hartshorn and husband, Lorn of Beaufort; son, Stuart Lewis and wife, Alisha of Wrightsboro; sister, Carolyn King and husband, Howard of Fayetteville; two stepsisters, Betty McDaniel of Wilmington; Martha Joyce of Wilmington; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Thurber and husband, Tim of Durham; Kristina Hall and husband, Brian of Candler, NC; Nicolas Lewis and wife, Makenzie of Newport; Philip Lewis of Newport; Meredith Lewis of Cary; Ian Hartshorn; Hunter Hartshorn; Gunner Hartshorn; Jackson Hartshorn all of Beaufort; three great grandchildren, Amelie Thurber of Durham; Josephine Thurber of Durham; Kennedy Lewis of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Annie Ramseur and granddaughter, Kimberly Miller.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
