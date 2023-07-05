Wendell "Buddy" Hardesty, Harlowe
Wendell “Buddy” Macon Hardesty, 61, of Harlowe, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Harlowe United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JOSEPH "JOEY" WAYNE RICE, Morehead City
Joseph "Joey" Wayne Rice, 55, formerly of Morehead City, beloved son, brother, nephew, and cousin, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home in Harrellsville. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 11th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
CAPTAIN JAMES "JIM" NIENSTEDT, Smyrna
Captain James (Jim) Nienstedt, USMC, Retired, 91, of Smyrna, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11am Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
