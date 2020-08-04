Jody Shawn Weese, 52, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home.
There will be no service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Weese of the home; sons, Shawn Weese of Wellston, Ohio, and Joshua Weese of Morehead City; grandchildren; sisters, Debra Weese of Kingsport, Tenn., and Cindy Bourelle Kettering, Ohio; and brothers, Paul Weese and Jeff Weese, both of Springfield, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Weese.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
