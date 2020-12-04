Kathleen “Cathy” Diane Duda, 63, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home after contracting a rare infection to her skull base, with complications.
The family will have a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis. The family invites you to view the webcast of the service at a later date through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Cathy was born Nov. 2, 1957, in Meadville, Pa. Her parents were Charles Leo Cotterman and C. LaVonne Reed Cotterman, who both preceded her in death. Cathy lived with Type 1 diabetes almost all of her life after age four, and her struggles with this chronic disease helped shape her life. Cathy was valedictorian of her high school class in Saegertown, Pa., and while in school, she was active in the high school pep band and also in high school and community theater productions. Cathy graduated from Allegheny College with a B.S. degree in biology and from Case Western Reserve University with a B.S.N. degree, both in 1980. Cathy worked as a registered nurse in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Cathy used her talents as a nurse and mother to help all of the communities she lived in. She volunteered in these communities in many ways; acting as school homeroom mother, a team member for Christian teenage retreats, teaching classes in Catholic education for preparation of students for the Sacraments of First Communion and Confirmation, team formation for multiple “Walks for the Cure” for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, now JRDF, youth soccer coach and team sponsor, church lector and Eucharistic minister, lecturer for Pre-Cana classes and member of a prayer line and a feline rescue organization. Even her hobbies of aromatherapy and being a Reiki practitioner were geared toward helping others.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dr. John Duda of the home; sons, Michael Duda and wife Melissa of Chapel Hill, Charles Duda and wife Kristen VanEe of Dayton, Ohio, and Brian Farmer and wife Kristi of McKean, Pa.; a sister, Saundra Parker and husband Rich of Meadville, Pa.; and grandchildren, Charles, William, Eloise, Brianna and Noble.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial gift made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604, or the animal rescue charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
