Marion Louise Gaskins Davis, 96, of Newport, was born on September 24, 1925, and passed away on June 6, 2022. She was the eldest child born to Louise Guthrie Gaskins and William David Gaskins.
Marion was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Davis; sister, Joyce White; brother, Jack Booth; and children, Gerald Davis II, Frances Cushwa, and Danny Davis and his wife Jenny.
She is survived by her sisters, Billie Louise Wade and Judy Crisp; son, Phil Davis; son-in-law, Michael Cushwa; as well as 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-great-grandchildren.
Marion was a Carteret County resident her whole life. Her mother passed away when she was a young and she was raised by her grandmother and father.
Marion was raised to love the Lord. His word permeated every part of her life and gave her the strength to weather storms and sunny days alike. While raising four children, Marion was an active member of her church community.
Upon retirement Marion and Gerald worked side by side in their doll and decoy shop.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10th, at the Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. If you are unable to attend, services can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website, www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hope Mission at hopemissionnc.org or Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild, 1574 Harkers Island Rd., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
