Samuel Westbrook Piner, 69 of Sherwood, Ore., formerly of Morehead City, died Wednesday, March 16, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore.
His service will be held at a later date.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
