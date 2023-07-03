Irene Godwin Glancy, 93, of Cedar Point, NC, passed away July 3, 2023.
She was born to Grover and Sudie Godwin on July 5, 1929, in Stella, NC She was a retired store clerk and a member of the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8th, at 11:00 AM, at the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Vel Hightower officiating. A private burial will follow in the Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 10:45 AM in the church fellowship hall.
Surviving are her children Ronald Glancy of Maysville, Gloria LeMay of Cedar Point; Bonnie Morton of Jacksonville, Peggy Kirby of Peletier and Kenneth Glancy of Jacksonville ; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville, NC.
