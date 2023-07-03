Irene Glancy

Irene Godwin Glancy, 93, of Cedar Point, NC, passed away July 3, 2023.

She was born to Grover and Sudie Godwin on July 5, 1929, in Stella, NC She was a retired store clerk and a member of the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church. 

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8th, at 11:00 AM, at the Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Vel Hightower officiating.  A private burial will follow in the Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 10:45 AM in the church fellowship hall.

Surviving are her children Ronald Glancy of Maysville, Gloria LeMay of Cedar Point; Bonnie Morton of Jacksonville, Peggy Kirby of Peletier and Kenneth Glancy of Jacksonville ; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville, NC.

