Karen Fay Humphrey Felix, 61, of Jacksonville passed away on Jan. 13, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
A memorial service was held on Jan. 18, 2022, at 2:00pm at Bear Creek Baptist Church followed by interment at Seaside Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro from 6-8pm on Monday, Jan. 17th.
She is survived by her daughter, Kailee Felix of Rhode Island; her son, Orin Felix of Raleigh; her mother, Deloris Humphrey of Hubert; her sister, Barbara Garrett (Bill) of Jacksonville; and her brother, Clifton Humphrey Jr. (Becky) of Swansboro.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Felix; and father, Clifton Humphrey Sr.
The family welcomes flowers or a donation can be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway in Cary, NC 27513, in her memory.
