Jean Chappell, 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC.
A celebration of her life will take place at 11:00 AM on July 18, 2023, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort. It will be followed by a reception and light luncheon at the Eure Building. An interment service for family and close friends will be held that morning at 10:00 AM, at Ocean View Cemetery.
Hester Eugenia “Jean” Candler was born in Henderson, NC, to Harry and Roxie Harris Candler. Her family and friends called her Jean, but she still disliked her given name so much that, in later years, she legally changed her signature to Jean C. Chappell.
In a family that lost their department store business and their farm in The Great Depression, Jean quickly adopted the mantra “Waste not, want not!”. She would save a spoonful of anything and endless rubber bands and twist ties!!!
When she graduated from high school, her parents could only afford to offer her a year at Women’s College in Greensboro, NC. She studied secretarial skills and quickly landed a job at UNC in the office of one of the administrators. It was there that she spotted the most handsome man she had ever seen. After learning his name, she easily looked up his class schedule. She purposefully placed herself on the paths she knew he would take towards his next class. Essentially, she “stalked him” until he caught her. They were married in 1947 after he finished getting a degree on the G.I. Bill. Her mother made her wedding dress and trousseau. They quickly moved to Beaufort, Al’s hometown, where they lived in a garage apartment until they built a home on Front Street. In later years, a front porch was added on, and it became her favorite spot to greet those walking by. It was also a gathering place for afternoon adult beverages for friends and neighbors. Jean and Al both had the gift of hospitality.
After moving to Beaufort, Jean quickly became involved in Girl Scouts, bridge clubs and the original Beaufort Garden Club, which she and Hazel Simpson presided over in its founding year. She was a docent during the Old Homes Tour, and contributed many hours to BHA after she retired. She helped run the bookmobile for many days. She was always active in Ann Street United Methodist Church. In later years, she loved being a Colonial Dame. She never met a stranger.
After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, she went back to work as the first secretary/treasurer of East Carteret High School. Her teenaged children were not too happy with this decision, but Jean quickly became well loved by the staff and students. She worked there for twenty years and knew most of the people in the eastern county. She couldn’t go to the grocery store without someone shouting,” Hey, Mrs. Chappell”. She was especially fond of her office assistants, and she remained close friends with many of them. She also took countless others under her wing.
Jean Chappell was predeceased by her husband, Albert, after 61 years of marriage.
She leaves behind three children, Annette Roberson (Tommy), Chris Chappell (Jean), and Bill Chappell (Charlotte); three grandchildren, Ellen Safrit LeRoy, Michael Roberson, and Hunter Roberson; and four great-grandchildren, Hunter LeRoy, James LeRoy, and twins, Abby Reynolds Roberson and Michael Thomas Roberson.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity or to a family or individual in need.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
