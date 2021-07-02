Constance Elaine (Drake) Mason, 87, of Morehead City, passed peacefully June 29, 2021, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Born to Harry and Dorothy (Martin) Drake in Wellston, Ohio, Connie is survived by William B. "Bill," Mason, her devoted husband of 67 years; sons, William J. Mason (Sandra Ludwig) of Oakton Va., James Mason (Kathleen) of Grand Rapids, Mich.; daughter, Suzanne Mason of Cleveland Tenn.; sister, Karen (Drake) Smith of Gahanna, Ohio; grandchildren, William L. Mason (Anne) of Washington D.C., Caitlin, Benson and Jackson Mason of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and a passel of treasured cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Mark and Ronald; and her sister, Sondra (Drake) Stobart (William).
Holder of advanced degrees in education from Michigan State University and University of Michigan Dearborn, Connie rose from classroom teacher to the first gifted and talented coordinator in the Farmington, Mich. public schools. She came out of retirement to work with children one-on-one as a reading specialist in Newport, perhaps her most rewarding experience.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Children's Literacy Initiative, 990 Spring Garden St., Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
