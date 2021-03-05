Apostle Willie Lee Murray, 83, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.
His service is at noon Wednesday at God's City of Refuge Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe-Brooks Funeral Home Facebook page.
Willie is survived by his beloved wife, Vera Lee Murray; two sons; Willie Murray Jr. of the home and Ira Spicer of Jacksonville; two daughters, Lena Murrell and husband Apostle Ezekiel of Beaufort and Esther Lightfoot of Texas; three sisters, Helen Robinson of Newport and Glenny Murray and Carolene Shepard and husband James, all of Beaufort; one brother, Robert Murray and wife Geraldine of Knightdale; seven grandchildren, Andrena Purvis and husband Robert, Teshia Hackle, Chavonda Yelverton and husband Jason, Torisha Dozier, Jacqui Isom and husband Eddie, Jeremy Lightfoot and Jessica Murray; seven great-grandchildren; two aunts, Lillie Mae Murrell and Gertrude Murray; sister-in-laws, Doris Williams, Dorothy Shepherd and husband John, Ada Smith and Louise Jefferson and husband Arnold; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alestine Murray; four brothers, Jimmy Murray, Curly Smith, Jasper Murray and Danny Raye Murray; and a daughter, Mae Tiller Small.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, and a viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
