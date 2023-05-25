Martha Gillikin Willis, 80, of Harkers Island, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 28th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Del Murphy and Rev. Manley Rose Jr. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Martha was born on September 2, 1942, in Otway, North Carolina, to the late Ervin and Nina Gillikin and was a member of Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
As a good Southern woman, Martha was an exceptional cook, known for her seafood dishes, rich chocolate pies, and her special jelly cakes. You never left her home hungry and always looked forward to gatherings where she shared her goodies.
Christmas was her favorite time of year, she loved to decorate for the holiday and add to her collection as much as possible. Martha loved to go shopping and was happy to find a good bargain.
Martha never met a stranger and was comfortable talking to anyone she met. This endearing quality was heartwarming and allowed her to be a friend to numerous folks over her lifetime. While she enjoyed the company of others, nothing was more meaningful to her than her family, whom she treasured dearly.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Robert Paul Willis; daughters, Karen Nelson (Willis) of Harkers Island, Cindy Willis (Steve Spear) of Hadnot Creek, Patty Howland (David) of Harkers Island, and Tanya Willis (Benjamin Northern) of Harkers Island; son, Robert Wayne Willis (Marie) of Harkers Island; sister, Belma Rose of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Charlotte Lawrence (David), Willis Nelson Jr., Jordon Willis (Meredith), and Kelly Willis; and great-grandchildren, Kimberly Willis, Kailey Willis, Kristy Willis, Brady Lawrence, Carleigh Lawrence, and Anniston Willis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bobby Gillikin, Harold Gillikin, Decateur Gillikin, and Nancy Willis.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Crystal Bluff for the kindness and care that they extended.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial cards may be sent to Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
