LARRY NATHAN WILLIS, Beaufort
Larry Nathan Willis, 83, originally of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Beaufort. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PEGGY CANNON CLARK, Newport
Peggy Cannon Clark, 82, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical in Winston-Salem. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Karen Sawyer Morehead City
Karen Sawyer, 60, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ronald Sechler, Beaufort
Ronald Sechler, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CAPTAIN JAMES "JIMMY" B. GUTHRIE, Beaufort
Captain James "Jimmy" B. Guthrie, 88, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 21st at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
RACHEL ELIZABETH STEWART, Morehead City
Rachel Elizabeth Stewart, 42, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Service arrangements to be announced. Rachel was born on March 18, 1980, in Palm Beach, Florida to Robert and Dawn Stewart. Her family later moved to North Carolina where Rachel grew up in Beaufort.
DEANNA JENSEN SMITH, Morehead City
Deanna Jensen Smith, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Greenwood Cemetery, The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 18th at Munden Funeral Home.
