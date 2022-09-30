Alton B. Joyner, 83, passed away September 28th, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
A visitation will be held Sunday, October 2nd, 6:00pm-8:00pm, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held Monday, October 3rd, at 2:00pm, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating.
Joyner joined The United States Coast Guard in 1956 and was stationed at Core Banks Life Saving Station. He then moved to Sea Level, NC, where he met his wife, Brenda Lupton, whom he married two months later. Soon after being married, Joyner was stationed on the ship “Mistletoe” based out of Portsmouth, VA, where he remained until discharged. He continued his military service as a Reservist for a few years before being employed by Coast and Geodetic Survey, where he was employed for 12 years. Joyner then worked on the tugboat “Pierce” for Interstate Oil. While working on a barge, the oil tank exploded, causing various injuries which affected Joyner for the rest of his life. After that, he became very active with Sea Level Fire & Rescue. Joyner was well known for his handy-man abilities, assisting anyone in the community that needed help, especially the elderly. He was an asset to all in the Down East community.
Joyner is survived by his wife: Brenda Lupton Joyner; daughters: Kimberly Lynch (Phillip)-Atlantic, NC; Jaqueline King (Glen)-Beaufort, NC; Patti Pemkiewicz (Kenneth)-Winston Salem, NC; Son: Alton Joyner (Ann)-Atlantic, NC; Son-in-law: Eddie Lyerly-Otway, NC; Sister-in-laws: Metalis Joyner-Tybee Island, GA; Judy Oliver-Pooler, GA; Grandchildren: Nicholas Joyner (Melissa Tribble-Mastropierro); Alisa Taylor; Phillip “Man” Lynch Jr.; Matthew Joyner; Johnathon Joyner; Melissa King; Jami Smith (Garrett); Dylan Lyerly; Gavin Pemkiewicz; Grant Pemkiewicz; Great Grandchildren: Nicholas Lee Joyner; Garrett Taylor; Jesse Taylor; Arabella Mastropierro; Davin Joyner; Austyn Smith; Watson Smith; Numerous nieces and nephews; life-long friends: Charlie Fuchs; Johnny Vann Willis; Tommy Russell.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Marie Wiley Joyner; his father: Bartow Joyner; brothers: George R. Joyner; Larry D. Joyner; sisters: Eleanora Joyner; Janice Duncan; mother-in-law: Geneva Salter Lupton; father-in-law: John Wallace Lupton; life-long friend: Leonard Grandy.
The family would like to thank everyone that came and helped with Joyner over the last year, Community Hospice and the VA. Special Thanks: Shelby Madison; Erma Willis; Sandra Garrison; Jeannie Mason; Ann Mason; Vivian Merrill & Family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, 1096 HWY 70, Sea Level, NC 28577.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.