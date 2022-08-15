David Edward Wells, 77, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
David was born December 10, 1944, in Arlington, MA to the late William Elliot and Isabelle MacPhee Wells.
David faithfully served his country in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1973. Falling in love with eastern North Carolina during his time at Camp Lejeune, David decided to stay and has called this area his home since. He later began a career in the hospitality industry, culminating with the opening and running of the Jacksonville Conference Center. During his free time, he loved spending time with family and friends, especially when it involved motorcycle road trips or boating.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Hatlestad Wells of the home; daughters, Dr. Shannon White (Dr. Marty) of Mooresville and Kimberly Wells of Nashua, NH; sons, Adam Wells (Liane) of Hudson, NH and Robert Wells of Hampton, NH; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; brother, Richard Wells (Kit) of Greensboro, NC; brother-in-law, Brent Hatlestad (Debby) of Swansboro; mother-in-law, Jewel Hatlestad of Swansboro; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Sean Nelson Rogers Wells.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held Friday, August 19th, 2022, at 3:00pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro, NC.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.